New England Steam Corporation and The Downeast Scenic Railroad to host Touch-A-Train event this weekend

Touch-A-Train
Touch-A-Train(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - Saturday marks the Touch-A-Train event in Hancock.

Its being hosted by the New England Steam Corporation and The Downeast Scenic Railroad.

From 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., attendance at Washington Junction Yard is free for all ages.

Visitors will be able to take a ride in a caboose, ride in a railroad speeder car, and ring a real locomotive bell.

You can also check out Downeast Scenic’s historic railroad equipment which will be on display for the event.

It is free to get in.

More info can be found at https://www.touchatrain.org/

