Maine’s State Budget Stabilization Fund reaches maximum

Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced Thursday that the State’s Budget Stabilization Fund has reached $968.3 million.

The fund reached its maximum after the state ended the 2023 fiscal year in the black with a $141 million surplus.

That triggered a “cascade” that distributed the surplus funding into certain accounts, including the budget stabilization fund.

In addition, $65 million of surplus funding is being distributed to Maine-housing to address housing insecurity.

$35 million will be used to build affordable rental units in rural Maine through the rural affordable rental housing program.

The remaining $30 million will be used to help incentivize the production of low-income housing through the low income housing tax credit program.

