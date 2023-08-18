Maine’s State Budget Stabilization Fund reaches maximum

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced Thursday that the State’s Budget Stabilization Fund has reached $968.3 million.

The fund reached its maximum after the state ended the 2023 fiscal year in the black with a $141 million surplus.

That triggered a “cascade” that distributed the surplus funding into certain accounts, including the budget stabilization fund.

In addition, $65 million of surplus funding is being distributed to Maine-housing to address housing insecurity.

$35 million will be used to build affordable rental units in rural Maine through the rural affordable rental housing program.

The remaining $30 million will be used to help incentivize the production of low-income housing through the low income housing tax credit program.

