Maine doctor sues, claiming retaliation over COVID-19 comments

(Source: Pixabay)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WMTW) - An Ellsworth doctor is suing the Maine Board of Licensure in Medicine and its members, alleging they retaliated against her for her criticism of government policies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Meryl Nass claims her comments are protected by the First Amendment.

Nass filed her complaint Wednesday in U.S. District Court. She says the board suspended her license based on a vague “position statement” that said licensees could face discipline if they “generate and spread COVID-19 vaccine misinformation or disinformation.”

According to the complaint, Nass questioned the government’s handling of the pandemic, the efficacy of mask mandates and the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

The lawsuit alleges that even questioning the COVID-19 vaccine constituted spreading misinformation.

“In short, Dr. Nass spoke on the same topics that the Position Statement encourages physicians to address, but was expressing viewpoints that the Board of Licensure disfavored,” the complaint states.

Nass claims the board used the statute “as an instrument to crush dissenting views and chill disfavored speech.”

Nass is seeking unspecified damages. She is also asking the court to force the board to retract its position statement and to rule that the state statute that defines the board’s sanctions violate the Constitution.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

Black and blue lobster
Black and blue! Unique lobster caught off Maine coast
Captain Richard G. Spear
Rudder missing after Maine State Ferry Service boat grounds
Blue Hill ribbon cutting
Ribbon cutting ceremony helps commemorate the opening of the new Blue Hill hospital
MGN photo
Woman pleads not guilty in role of crash that killed 4 Maine Maritime students