Greenville Junction Depot Friends puts on Annual Mooseburger Barbecue

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - What are your thoughts on Moosemeat? If you love it, you won’t want to miss this event.

On Saturday, the nonprofit, Greenville Junction Depot Friends are putting on their annual Mooseburger Barbecue at the depot located at 25 Rockwood road in Greenville junction.

The event helps celebrate railroading in the Greenville area and it also helps raise funds to continue the work to renovate the 18-86 depot in Greenville junction.

For a suggested donation of ten dollars folks are able to try Moosemeat. If you’re not a fan, red hot dogs will be available for purchase as well.

Free tours of the depot are being held on Saturday from ten to two.

There will be raffles, live music, and more.

For more info check out Greenvilledepot.org.

