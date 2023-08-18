Children safe, mother arrested after fiery crash in Maine

GORHAM, Maine (WMTW) - A Gorham woman was charged Friday after a fiery crash in Gorham.

Police and firefighters were called to Mosher Road just after midnight Friday morning and found a Jeep Grand Cherokee had crashed and was on fire.

Police said the driver, 35-year-old Ashley Mclean, and her two children, ages 4 and 7, were able to get out of the vehicle on their own and were not hurt.

Police said Mclean had been drinking before the crash and that alcohol was a factor.

She was charged with operating under the influence, driving to endanger, endangering the welfare of a child and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

The children were released to another family member.

The vehicle was destroyed in the crash.

