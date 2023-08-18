Black and blue! Unique lobster caught off Maine coast

Black and blue lobster
Black and blue lobster(Charlie Swears via WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
VINALHAVEN, Maine (WMTW) - Another uniquely colored lobster has been pulled from Maine waters.

Rick, Bob and Charlie Swears caught a rare blue and black lobster off the coast of Vinalhaven this week. The lobster shows both colors mottled throughout the shell of the crustacean.

he lobster was undersized, so it was tossed back.

The chances of catching a blue lobster are 1 in 2 million.

This is hardly the first differently colored lobster caught in Maine this year. Lobstermen have also caught cotton candy, blue, orange and calico lobsters this season.

