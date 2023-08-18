Belfast celebrates 50 years of field hockey

Lions players and fans honored longtime coach Allen Holmes with golden field hockey stick
By Ben Barr
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast field hockey is celebrating 50 years as a program, and the Lions honored their longtime coach in a celebration on campus.

Lions players and fans honored longtime coach Allen Holmes with golden field hockey stick(WABI)

Allen Holmes was given a golden field hockey stick for being with the program since the beginning.

He’s the original head coach and led the Lions for 40 years before his daughter, Janet Holmes Jackson, took over the varsity team 10 years ago.

“It’s an unbelievable ride. I never thought it would be this wonderful. We had a lot of great girls who made my job easy. I was born in Belfast, and I wanted to give back. I still enjoy it. I’m able to do push-ups. When I meet with them in a couple weeks, I’m going to tell them this is Year 50,” said Holmes.

Holmes is still involved with the Belfast youth field hockey program and is taking his career one year at a time.

