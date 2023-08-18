MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - If you’re a fan of a little fruit that helps put Downeast Maine on the map, Machias is the place to be this weekend.

The 46th Annual Machias Wild Blueberry Festival is underway.

The Centre Street Congregational Church has rolled out the blue carpet with crafts, food, entertainment, contests, and all things blueberry.

The event is free.

The wildly fun festival runs through Sunday.

For more information, check out https://www.machiasblueberry.com/

