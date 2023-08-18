The 46th annual Machias Wild Blueberry Festival is underway

Machias Wild Blueberry Festival
Machias Wild Blueberry Festival(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - If you’re a fan of a little fruit that helps put Downeast Maine on the map, Machias is the place to be this weekend.

The 46th Annual Machias Wild Blueberry Festival is underway.

The Centre Street Congregational Church has rolled out the blue carpet with crafts, food, entertainment, contests, and all things blueberry.

The event is free.

The wildly fun festival runs through Sunday.

For more information, check out https://www.machiasblueberry.com/

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

Giant Pumpkin
Veazie “Pumpkinista” grows gigantic gourds
Ticonic Bridge
Waterville businesses weigh in on Ticonic Bridge construction
Quality Jewelers
Quality Jewelers hosts sing-off for Train tickets
Touch-A-Train
New England Steam Corporation and The Downeast Scenic Railroad to host Touch-A-Train event this weekend