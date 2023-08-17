UPDATE: Missing Merrill man found

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Craig Omeara has been found safe.

MERRILL, Maine (WABI) - The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office asks you to be on the lookout for a missing man from Merrill.

There’s a silver alert out for 69-year-old Craig Omeara. He was reportedly last seen at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday heading out from his home on Clark Road toward his camp at the back of the property.

He is a white male who’s 5′11″, weighs 210 pounds with white hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans, a blue t-shirt, and loafers.

Authorities say Omeara does have health problems.

If you see him, please call the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office at 532-3471.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

Old Town car chase crash
Multiple departments respond to car crash in Old Town
Structure fire at Backyard Farms in Madison
Crews responding to a fire in Madison
Investigators say the investigation is ongoing and could result in human trafficking charges.
Abducted Baltimore 10-year-old reunited with parents after being found in Maine
The Augusta Civic Center
Maine Hire-A-Vet Campaign kicks off Thursday in Augusta