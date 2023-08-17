Tame Overnight-Showers & T-Showers Visit Friday

Tame overnight; an approaching front will trigger some scattered showers and thundershowers Friday.
By Steve McKay
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The sun has been rather shy today, with just a few communities seeing some spotty shower activity.  Clouds will hang tough tonight with some areas of patchy fog expected.  Our weather pattern tomorrow will be influenced by a cold front heading our way from the west; as that front slides our way, expect clouds, showers, periods of rain, and a decent chance of thundershowers visiting parts of Maine.  In the wake of that front expect a brighter sky on Saturday with just enough instability hanging around to shake-out an occasional sprinkle or shower.  Sunday will sparkle with plenty of sunshine and high pressure controls our weather scene; expect high temperatures to top-out around 80 degrees.

TONIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY; OVERNIGHT LOW NEAR 60

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS, CHANCE OF A THUNDERSHOWER, HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 70S

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, PASSING SHOWER POSSIBLE, TEMPERATURES IN THE LOW 70S

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, HIGHS NEAR 80-COOLER ALONG THE COAST

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, HIGHS AROUND 80

