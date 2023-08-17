UPDATE: Missing Merrill man found

UPDATE: Craig Omeara has been found safe.

MERRILL, Maine (WABI) - The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office asks you to be on the lookout for a missing man from Merrill.

There’s a silver alert out for 69-year-old Craig Omeara. He was reportedly last seen at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday heading out from his home on Clark Road toward his camp at the back of the property.

He is a white male who’s 5′11″, weighs 210 pounds with white hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans, a blue t-shirt, and loafers.

Authorities say Omeara does have health problems.

If you see him, please call the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office at 532-3471.

