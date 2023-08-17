UPDATE: Missing Merrill man found

Craig Omeara, 69, of Merrill is the subject of a Silver Alert
Craig Omeara, 69, of Merrill is the subject of a Silver Alert(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Craig Omeara has been found safe.

MERRILL, Maine (WABI) - The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office asks you to be on the lookout for a missing man from Merrill.

There’s a silver alert out for 69-year-old Craig Omeara. He was reportedly last seen at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday heading out from his home on Clark Road toward his camp at the back of the property.

He is a white male who’s 5′11″, weighs 210 pounds with white hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans, a blue t-shirt, and loafers.

Authorities say Omeara does have health problems.

If you see him, please call the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office at 532-3471.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

Investigators say the investigation is ongoing and could result in human trafficking charges.
Abducted Baltimore 10-year-old reunited with parents after being found in Maine
Old Town car chase crash
Multiple departments respond to car crash in Old Town
The Augusta Civic Center
Maine Hire-A-Vet Campaign kicks off Thursday in Augusta
Cat
America’s Cat Capitals: Exploring the states with the highest number of feline friends