Multiple departments respond to car crash in Old Town

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Stillwater Avenue and Bennoch Road in the Old town was partially closed on Aug. 16.

Multiple authorities responded to the scene.

Old Town authorities told us a car chase began and the driver of the vehicle lost control and then crashed.

As of right now there’s no further details and we will update you on the situation when we learn more.

