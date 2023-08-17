Margaret Chase Smith Community School breaks ground in Skowhegan

Margaret Chase Smith Community School(WABI)
By Grace Bradley
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - One Skowhegan school is getting a revamp! Margaret Chase Smith Community School had their groundbreaking ceremony Thursday.

“It didn’t really make sense for our kids to go to pre-K and K in one building, 1, 2, 3 in another, 4 and 5 in another and 6 by themselves, and then go to middle school. So, this consolidated made an awful lot of sense for the community,” explains MSAD 54 Superintendent Jon Moody.

Margaret Chase Smith School, the current building, is set to be demolished to make room for the new 173,000 sq. ft. building and influx of students.

“This project is really cool because we’re combining three elementary schools and a good portion of our Canaan school coming together to make a big school for the communities of Canaan and Cornville and Skowhegan. So, this is going to be an all-new school serving 800 students plus, and like people said, you know, birth all the way through to our high school students in the tech center,” explains Moody.

The school will serve students from 6 months to 11 years old.

The new school is slated to cost around $75 million and be complete by the Fall of 2025. With space for more students, full ADA accessibility, increased opportunities, and even a food pantry, the groundbreaking is just the beginning.

“This is an absolute community school, and that’s why the board and the building committee chose to name it as such.”

As to why the renovation is so necessary, Moody says:

“It’s all about the kids, and we do everything we possibly can, but you have to give educators resources. And so, this is a tremendous opportunity, along with our partners and community partners, to be able to provide our staff with that opportunity to give the very best education to our children.”

For more information, visit MSAD 54′s website.

