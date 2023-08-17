Maine governor calls for disaster declaration to help recover from summer flooding

Maine’s governor is calling on President Joe Biden to issue a disaster declaration to help the western part of the state recover from summer flooding
Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Maine (AP) — Maine’s governor is calling on President Joe Biden to issue a disaster declaration to help the western part of the state recover from summer flooding.

The storms took place in late June in Oxford and Franklin counties and resulted in damage to public infrastructure that is beyond the state's capacity to address, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said Thursday. The storms caused rainfall and flooding that resulted in more than $9 million in damage, she said.

Maine would get access to federal money for damage repair if Biden approves the request, which Mills formally made on Wednesday. Mills said increased frequency and intensity of storms over the past two years have taxed all levels of government in their ability to respond to disasters.

Public infrastructure across the country has been made more vulnerable by climate change, which has made storms more unpredictable. Elsewhere in northern New England, Vermont has been hit especially hard by flooding this summer.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

Mariah Dobbins
Maine mom who pleaded guilty to her child’s overdose death begins 4-year sentence
Parts of New England, including Mount Washington, saw record rain in July
FILE - Baby eels swim in a plastic bag after being caught near Brewer, Maine, on May 25, 2017....
Maine fisherman hope annual catch quota of valuable baby eel will be raised
Health care provider to pay largest Medicare fraud settlement in Maine history