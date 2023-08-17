Maine DEP heard public testimony on a rule that would transition the state to more zero emission vehicles

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Environmental Protection held a public hearing on a proposed rule that will transition the state to zero emission cars and trucks.

“Transportation is the leading cause of climate damaging emissions, and despite the state’s good efforts, we are still far behind in where we need to be in terms of electrification.” Emily Green said.

The proposed rule will require 82-percent of all new vehicles sold in the state to be zero emission vehicles by 2032.

Green of the Conservation Law Foundation supports the rule saying it will have no impact on the sale of used cars.

“What’s really imperative about this rule is what it does, is that it brings electric vehicles in our state, and demand for electric vehicles in Maine exceeds supply. The only way we are going to get those cars into our state and into the hands of Mainers that want them is by adopting this rule,” Green said.

Green says this rule aligns with the state’s climate goals.

“Maine has laws that says we have to reduce emissions 45% by 2030 and 80% by 2050. The state has a climate council that has come together to try to figure out how we are going to do that, and one of the primary recommendations was we need to electrify our transportation sector,” she said.

James LaBrecque, former energy advisor to Governor LePage, says he understands the need to reduce fossil fuel use in the state, but he says this is the wrong way to do it.

“There is no way that we are going to be able to even begin to charge a small fraction of these cars and trucks and run heat pumps and electric heat at the same time,” LaBrecque said.

He says the state’s electric grid can’t handle this transition.

“You need to increase the grid by four times, and you need to increase the energy generated by four times. We don’t have that. Can people in Maine afford to pay four times more for the delivery cost than they are right now?” Labrecque said.

Green disagrees, saying Maine is one of the leading states when it comes to infrastructure.

“Maine also ranks very high within the top ten states in terms of infrastructure readiness, in fact, and the state is only doing more. They are doing a great job taking advantage of federal dollars that are available,” Green said.

Meanwhile, it only took 150 signatures to get this proposed ruled before the board. Richard Campbell of Orrington says that’s part of the problem.

“150 signatures vs 68,000 of the People’s Initiative to overturn what could become law,” Campbell said.

The DEP will accept public comments on the proposed rule through August 28th.

