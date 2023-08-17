Jefferson man died in Chelsea crash

CHELSEA, Maine (WABI) -A Jefferson man died in a crash in Chelsea Wednesday night.

State police say it happened just before seven on Togus Road.

They say 28-year-old Kevin Martin made an unsafe pass at a high rate of speed then came over a knoll and swerved to avoid a car pulling into a driveway.

He then lost control of the car, crossed over the center line and struck a telephone pole which caused the car to roll before it went in a ditch.

Martin died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

