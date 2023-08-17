Jefferson man died in Chelsea crash
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHELSEA, Maine (WABI) -A Jefferson man died in a crash in Chelsea Wednesday night.
State police say it happened just before seven on Togus Road.
They say 28-year-old Kevin Martin made an unsafe pass at a high rate of speed then came over a knoll and swerved to avoid a car pulling into a driveway.
He then lost control of the car, crossed over the center line and struck a telephone pole which caused the car to roll before it went in a ditch.
Martin died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
