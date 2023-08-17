IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at gun range

An IRS agent accidentally shot and killed a fellow agent at a Phoenix shooting range, sources tell Arizona's Family. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - An agent with the IRS is dead after being accidentally shot by another agent during a training exercise Thursday at a federal gun range, according to officials.

Arizona’s Family reports a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that an incident occurred at its gun range in the Phoenix area. The gun range was reportedly being utilized by multiple federal agencies at the time of the shooting through an interagency agreement.

A spokesperson said no Federal Bureau of Prisons employees were injured.

Charlotte M. Dennis with the Phoenix Field Office of the IRS Criminal Investigation Division confirmed she was aware of an “incident” involving a special agent.

Dennis said the agent was taken to the HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center where they died.

“Our concern today is for the agent and their family,” she shared in a statement.

Authorities did not immediately identify the agents involved.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks before he boards his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington...
Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case
Blue Hill ribbon cutting
Ribbon cutting ceremony helps commemorate the opening of the new Blue Hill hospital
Arrest warrants were served Thursday in California, Texas and Hawaii, said Robert Tripp,...
Authorities charge 9 current and former California police officers in corruption case
MGN photo
Woman pleads not guilty in role of crash that killed 4 Maine Maritime students
FILE - Britney Spears and Sam Asghari appear at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time...
Britney Spears’ husband seeks financial support, says in divorce filing their split came weeks ago