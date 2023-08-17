Hire-A-Vet event comes to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Augusta Civic Center was a popular spot on Thursday for Maine’s Hire-A-Vet kick-off event.

Veterans Program Manager with the Maine Department of Labor, Leo Deon said, “The campaign started about nine years ago with just a thought, which has now evolved into a major statewide effort to get 100 veterans hired in 100 days by 100 employers. Of course, we always surpassed that goal at the end of the 100-day campaign by providing a one-stop event, so to speak, where they can come in and they can talk with employers. They can talk with resource providers, get services they need, and also look and explore career opportunities.”

Many job seekers and employers prefer to create strong ties in-person.

Deon said, “They want face-to-face interaction. They want to be able to connect with employers, they want to be able to connect with job seekers directly, so we provide that avenue here. We have a wide range of employers, anything from production, manufacturing, health care, law enforcement, corrections, behavioral services, child education. So, we have a full gamut of employers. And typically, a veteran that’s looking for employment with the skill sets that they have acquired in the military would really serve one of these employers extremely well.”

The event is not only for veterans.

“We encourage all veterans and just open job seekers to come here. It’s a collaborative effort, so we’re hoping that it’s connected and resonated with the job seekers and the veterans, but more importantly, we’re hoping to connect those veterans with meaningful employment,” said Deon.

While this event means a good recruiting opportunity to some, it’s means something more to others.

Frontline Supervisor with Bath Iron Works, Christopher Wenger said, “Coming to this veterans event is special to me. My father was a veteran. He was in the Vietnam War. He served 20 years in the Navy, and when he got out of the Navy, he came to BIW and worked 28 years. He basically was able to take what he knew, and he was able to apply it to what he didn’t know. So, that means a lot to me, seeing all the different veterans that are coming here looking for jobs. Veterans, it’s tough for them to get into the job market and to have a certain skill set, and when I was asked to come to this event, I was touched, pretty grateful that I have an opportunity to be here with the company.”

