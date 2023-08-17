Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond falls to Northeast Seattle to start Little League World Series run

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WABI) - Northeast Seattle’s offense was too much to handle for Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond in a 10-0 four-inning loss to start Maine’s Little League World Series schedule.

Rylan Jackson got the Northwest champions on the board with a two-run single in the second inning.

Northeast Seattle blew the game open with a six-run third inning.

The rally began with Nolan Chang’s RBI double, followed by an RBI single from Owen Luke, and another RBI double off the bat of Matthew Fischer.

Northeast Seattle made it an 8-0 game through three innings by scoring two more runs on a wild pitch.

Sam Santos gave Washington a 9-0 advantage with a single in the fourth frame.

Chang brought in Santos with a single to secure a 10-run mercy-rule win.

With the loss, Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond will face the Mid-Atlantic champions from Media, Pa. in an elimination game on Saturday at 2 p.m. on ESPN.

