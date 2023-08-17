Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond falls to Northeast Seattle to start Little League World Series run

Northwest champions win 10-0 in four innings
By Ben Barr
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WABI) - Northeast Seattle’s offense was too much to handle for Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond in a 10-0 four-inning loss to start Maine’s Little League World Series schedule.

Northwest champions win 10-0 in four innings
Northwest champions win 10-0 in four innings(WABI/ESPN)

Rylan Jackson got the Northwest champions on the board with a two-run single in the second inning.

Northeast Seattle blew the game open with a six-run third inning.

The rally began with Nolan Chang’s RBI double, followed by an RBI single from Owen Luke, and another RBI double off the bat of Matthew Fischer.

Northeast Seattle made it an 8-0 game through three innings by scoring two more runs on a wild pitch.

Sam Santos gave Washington a 9-0 advantage with a single in the fourth frame.

Chang brought in Santos with a single to secure a 10-run mercy-rule win.

With the loss, Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond will face the Mid-Atlantic champions from Media, Pa. in an elimination game on Saturday at 2 p.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

Young athletes get to experience fun camping activities plus gymnastics workouts and instruction
Decal Gymnastics hosting Maine Challenge Camp this week
Organizers are hoping to help blind, deaf, unified, special, and sled adaptive athletes
Unified Special Hockey of Maine, Maine Highlanders planning adaptive speed skating, hockey festival
WABI TV5 News at 5:00
Cooper Flagg reflects on basketball world taking notice to his skills
Flagg was at a Maine United tournament in seventh grade when the Slam High School Instagram put...
Cooper Flagg reflects on basketball world taking notice to his skills