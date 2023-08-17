Crews responding to a fire in Madison

Structure fire at Backyard Farms in Madison
Structure fire at Backyard Farms in Madison
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Maine (WABI) - Several fire departments are currently on the scene of a fire on the River Road in Madison.

Fire at Backyard Farms in Madison
Fire at Backyard Farms in Madison

According to the Somerset County dispatch log, crews from Kennebec and Somerset County are there, such as Solon, Athens, Skowhegan, Madison and New Portland.

Viewers tell us the fire is at Backyard Farms.

The call came in shortly after 8 a.m.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

