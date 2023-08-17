Combat Veterans Association will host annual ‘Fallen Soldier Ride’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One local organization has made it their mission from the start to help Veterans in need.

On Aug. 19, the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association will host their annual Fallen Soldier ride at 10 a.m.

Chapter 17-2 is based out of the Greater Bangor area.

The commander for the chapter says it’s a good way to let Veterans know they’re not alone.

However, even if you’re not a Veteran and simply someone who loves to help others, this is a ride for you.

“We’ve got some guys that have seen stuff that no human should ever see and being with somebody like that, who knows what you’ve been through, some of these guys need that shoulder sometimes,” said Skip Marshall. “Not to cry on, but to lean on. To know that we’ve got their back if there’s a problem. Come support us, that’s how I found out about it. I just like doing charity rides, I like helping others, and that’s what this is all about. Helping other people.”

Registration for the ride begins at 8 a.m. at the Hampden V.F.W. at 41 Canoe Club Rd.

It’s $20 a bike and $10 per passenger.

Marshall said the ride will also end at the Hampden V.F.W. and there will be food and plenty of raffles to participate in.

