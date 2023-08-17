A Cloudy & Dry Day Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Weak high pressure will bring us a decent day today with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. An upper-level disturbance moving through could trigger a few isolated showers across the northern half of the state but overall a dry forecast is expected for much of the state. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight and we may see some patchy fog too. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 50s to low 60s.

Showers and thunderstorms return to our forecast for Friday as a cold front moves into the area. Showers will be possible during the morning but look more likely during the afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms will be possible too. Severe weather is not expected but any showers and thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall. Temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 60s to low 70s for highs. Drier and brighter weather is expected as we head into the weekend. An upper-level low will pass across the north on Saturday. This will give us a partly to mostly cloudy sky for the day and will keep the chance for a few showers in the forecast especially across the north and in the mountains. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Sunday looks better with a mix of sun and clouds and warmer temperatures. Highs on Sunday will top off in the 70s to near 80°.

Today: Mostly cloudy and humid. A few isolated showers possible across the north. Highs between 68°-75°. Southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows between 58°-64°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Showers likely. A few thunderstorms possible. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs between 68°-73°. Southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Warmer with highs in the 70s to around 80°.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

