Building damaged, offices destroyed at Backyard Farms fire in Madison

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Maine (WABI) - No one was hurt in an accidental fire at Backyard Farms on River Road in Madison Thursday.

According to Fire Chief Dan Bosworth, they were called to the scene for a fire alarm activation around 8 a.m., but quickly saw flames showing.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes but wasn’t completely out for a few hours.

Chief Bosworth tells us the fire was in the office portion of one of the greenhouse buildings, so he doesn’t believe there was any damage to the crops.

Bosworth says about 10% of the building was damaged including offices that were destroyed.

The fire marshal’s office determined it was an accidental fire caused by an electrical issue.

Backyard Farms has been producing tomatoes for 16 years.

