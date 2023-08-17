Abducted Baltimore 10-year-old reunited with parents after being found in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Portland police say a ten-year-old child is back home with their parents, after being abducted from their Baltimore home and brought to Maine.

Officials say Baltimore investigators contacted Portland police on Sunday, August 13, saying they believed the child had been brought to Portland.

Working cooperatively with Baltimore and the FBI, Portland police were able to find the ten-year-old, as well as a 17-year-old Honduran national.

The Honduran teenager, who is in the process of being extradited to Baltimore to face charges related to the abduction, could be tried as an adult.

Investigators say the investigation is ongoing and could result in human trafficking charges.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.