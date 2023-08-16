Woman attempting to stop truck from rolling killed after being pinned by vehicles in Maine

CUMBERLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A woman is dead after authorities say she was pinned by trucks during an incident in Cumberland County Monday afternoon.

Officials were called to Long Island, Maine, around 8:04 p.m. on Monday for following a report of a woman who had become pinned by two trucks.

An investigation revealed that 21-year-old Alyssa Fluet of Methuen, Massachusetts, was attempting to stop a truck that had begun to roll from its parked position.

Fluet became pinned when that truck hit another truck.

Officials said both trucks were unoccupied at the time of the incident, which remains under investigation.

This is the second incident involving a person being pinned by a vehicle on Monday. Officials responded to an incident in Yarmouth, where a woman had been injured after being pinned by a vehicle in a parking lot.

According to officials, a found driver lost control of her 2017 GMC Terrain, went over a median, hit a shopping cart corral and then crashed into three parked vehicles.

The crash pushed one of the vehicles up against a woman who was loading her groceries, leaving her trapped.

Police said that woman was expected to make a full recovery.

