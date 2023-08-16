Woman attempting to stop truck from rolling killed after being pinned by vehicles in Maine

An investigation revealed that 21-year-old Alyssa Fluet of Methuen, Massachusetts, was...
An investigation revealed that 21-year-old Alyssa Fluet of Methuen, Massachusetts, was attempting to stop a truck that had begun to roll from its parked position.(wabi)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A woman is dead after authorities say she was pinned by trucks during an incident in Cumberland County Monday afternoon.

Officials were called to Long Island, Maine, around 8:04 p.m. on Monday for following a report of a woman who had become pinned by two trucks.

An investigation revealed that 21-year-old Alyssa Fluet of Methuen, Massachusetts, was attempting to stop a truck that had begun to roll from its parked position.

Fluet became pinned when that truck hit another truck.

Officials said both trucks were unoccupied at the time of the incident, which remains under investigation.

This is the second incident involving a person being pinned by a vehicle on Monday. Officials responded to an incident in Yarmouth, where a woman had been injured after being pinned by a vehicle in a parking lot.

According to officials, a found driver lost control of her 2017 GMC Terrain, went over a median, hit a shopping cart corral and then crashed into three parked vehicles.

The crash pushed one of the vehicles up against a woman who was loading her groceries, leaving her trapped.

Police said that woman was expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant
UPDATE: Police identify person involved in Brooklin standoff Monday

Latest News

More than 190 people from over 60 families currently live in the Expo, which has been used as...
Hotels in Lewiston and Freeport to house asylum seekers following Expo closure
Maine attempts to break the record of the largest Elvis impersonators gathering
Maine attempts to break the record of the largest Elvis impersonators gathering
MGN PHOTO
Update: East Millinocket police investigating hazmat incident
2023 Penobscot County Fire Academy
2023 Penobscot County Fire Academy is underway for inspiring first responders