Update: Several homes in Millinocket were evacuated Tuesday night due to unknown chemical leak

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - More information has come in about the hazmat incident in Millinocket Tuesday night.

Orono fire chief Geoff Low tells us that they responded with their hazmat team around 7:30 for an unknown chemical leak that had affected two residents in a home on Colony Place.

He says since they didn’t know what the chemical was, they evacuated five surrounding homes as a precaution.

Several local and state departments responded, including Maine DEP, Maine State Police bomb squad, the National Guard, and county and state emergency management teams.

Chief Low says the chemical was identified, but he could not disclose that information to us at this time.

Wednesday morning, they were working to ensure the chemical is cleared out of the home.

No word on the status of the two residents in the home.

**Millinocket HAZMAT Incident** ***Update 8/16/23 @ 0545*** Some crews remain on scene as additional work will need to...

Posted by East Millinocket Police Department on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

