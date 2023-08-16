Student hurt in shooting inside high school in Georgia, sheriff says

By Steve Byerly and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) - Deputies responded Wednesday morning to a shooting call on the campus of Josey High School.

Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree said the shooting happened in the school.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the finger, and authorities are still looking for the shooting suspect, the sheriff said.

Police respond after a shooting was reported at Josey High School in Augusta, Georgia, on...
Police respond after a shooting was reported at Josey High School in Augusta, Georgia, on Wednesday.(WRDW)

The victim and the shooter are both believed to be students, and they got into an altercation that escalated into gunfire, Roundtree said. Some of it was caught on video, the sheriff said.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office asked parents to report Josey’s football stadium to reunify with their students.

Police started converging on the area just before 11:30 a.m. and almost immediately blocked 15th Street near the school, the sheriff said.

In addition to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, personnel were on the scene from the Georgia State Patrol and Richmond County Marshal’s Office. At least some of the law enforcement officers were in tactical gear, the sheriff said.

High schools in Augusta just started the academic year last week.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant
UPDATE: Police identify person involved in Brooklin standoff Monday

Latest News

This image shows the first print edition of the Marion County Record since the police raid.
Kansas prosecutor says material seized in police raid of weekly newspaper should be returned
FILE - Melissa Erkel, a fish passage biologist with the Washington Department of Fish and...
Federal grants will replace water tunnels beneath roads that are harmful to fish
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May...
A former fundraiser for Rep. George Santos has been charged with wire fraud and identity theft
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony...
LIVE: Biden is set to mark the anniversary of his signing of a major climate, health and tax law
FILE - Bruce Hickey, 70, walks along the waterfront, now littered with debris including shrimp...
New study finds far more hurricane-related deaths in US, especially among poor and vulnerable