Showers fizzle out this evening, another cloudy day Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Due to some daytime heating, a few areas of isolated showers have bubbled up across the state this afternoon but will slowly die off as the sun sets this evening. High pressure will keep the weather quiet for tonight. However, expect mostly cloudy skies to persist with some patchy areas of fog developing overnight. Low temperatures will be dropping into the the lower 60′s with a few spots dropping into the upper 50′s.

A weak ridge of high pressure will bring us somewhat of a decent Thursday. It looks to stay dry across the state, however, it will be mostly cloudy. High temperatures will reach the upper 60′s along the coast to mid 70′s up north. An area of low pressure will begin to push northwest of New England overnight Thursday. The cold front associated with this system will swing through the Pine Tree State Friday. The cold front will generate a round of showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. The severe thunderstorm threat looks to stay low for much of the state, but any showers and storms that develop could produce some heavy downpours. High temperatures on Friday will reach the lower 70′s across the state. The low pressure system will exit to our northeast overnight Friday.

The weekend is looking pretty decent. Expect the weather to be overall drier and brighter. However, the exiting low pressure system does look to meander to our northeast. With that low hanging around it is still possible to see a few isolated spot showers Saturday afternoon. By Sunday, the low will continue to slowly exit into the Canadian Maritimes. However, the chance for spot shower does still exist across northern portions of the state.

TONIGHT: Showers fizzle out, partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy areas of fog. Lows drop into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and humid. Highs reach the upper 60′s to lower 70′s.

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs reach the lower 70′s.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, a few isolated showers possible in the afternoon. Highs reach the upper 60′s north to lower 70′s Downeast.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.