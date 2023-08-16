Public safety program has kids tour Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Brewer Public Safety is educating kids about emergency services with the Young Citizens Public Safety Academy. Fifth and sixth graders stopped by the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday, where the students got to see all the working parts of the Sheriff’s Office.

“The whole idea is to give the kids kind of a look behind the curtain if you will,” explains Edward Willey, a Brewer police officer and school resource officer for Brewer Community School. “We’re bringing the kids to as many locations as we can to try to get them exposed to as many different assets and jobs that involve police work.”

Thanks to local sponsors, the two-week summer program is completely free of charge for students.

At the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, the children were able to tour the building and learn about the departments that it houses. They got a peek into the jail, saw demonstrations of drones and safety equipment, spoke with dispatchers, and more.

The program goes beyond exposing kids to what it takes to be in emergency services, but what it means to the community as a whole.

“They learned that we’re here to help them. Police and fire and EMS services are here for supporting community and helping community, and police aren’t necessarily a punitive measure. Instead, someone who they can approach with any sort of problem they have,” says Brewer patrol officer and Brewer High School resource officer Ryan Freeman about the larger importance of Young Citizens Public Safety Academy.

Muriel, 12, says her time at the program has helped her understand what being a police officer is all about, “I think a police officer is being about helping people, make sure that they’re safe, being kind, and not hurting anyone.”

Meanwhile, 10-year-old Evan’s experience has reaffirmed his interest in a future career in law enforcement, “I’ve been wanting to be a police officer since I was very little, but I think the favorite thing I learned about is actually how to be a police officer and showing around the station, how cool it looks.”

This summer was the first year of the program due to COVID-19-related shutdowns. Currently, it is only available to children enrolled in Brewer schools.

For more information on Young Citizens Public Safety Academy, visit the Brewer Police’s webpage.

