Plenty of Clouds, Few Isolated Showers Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upper-level disturbance will cross the area later this morning into the afternoon. This will give us a partly to mostly sky with the chance for a few isolated showers and possibly a thunderstorm this afternoon. The best chance for showers will be across the northern half of the state. Today’s highs will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Weak high pressure will bring us a decent day Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Showers and thunderstorms return to our forecast for Friday as a cold front moves into the area. Rain could be heavy at times on Friday in any showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s for highs. Drier and brighter weather is expected as we head into the weekend. An upper-level low will pass to our north on Saturday. This will keep the chance for a few isolated showers in the forecast mainly across the north and in the mountains otherwise most areas look to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures on Saturday will be cool with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. Sunday looks great with partly to mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Highs on Sunday will top off in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated showers possible this afternoon, especially across the north. A few thunderstorms possible too. Highs between 69°-76°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows between 57°-63°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Highs between 68°-76°. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Showers likely. A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Less humid. A few showers possible across the north. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

