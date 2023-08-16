Millinocket hazardous material determined to be bear mace

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - The Millinocket Fire Department says two people were taken to the hospital and houses were evacuated during a hazardous material incident Tuesday night.

It was determined early Wednesday morning the chemical was bear mace.

Fire Chief and EMA Director Jonathan Cote said he immediately requested the Orono Hazmat Team due to the unknown nature of the chemical present in the home.

Several other local and state agencies responded, include Maine DEP, Maine State Police Bomb Squad, the National Guard, and county and state emergency management teams.

Everyone is okay, but the family said they feel like they were unfairly judged by authorities.

It was an emotional three-hour ride from Madawaska for Tina Richard and her husband when they found out their family had to evacuate the home they rent on Colony Place in Millinocket.

“And in the meantime, we’re trying to get some sort of information from everybody, what’s going on? Nobody was really being too, too helpful for us. So we’re just panicking because it’s family, right?”

Her nephew, Jonathan Valasquez, said he was there with his girlfriend and his brother, when their dog, Moxie, ran downstairs barking and suddenly stopped.

“The dog cut, just shut up, right then and there. And so I went downstairs and sure enough it hit like a truck. I yelled, and I said, ‘Get the hell out of the house.’”

His girlfriend is pregnant, and they have other pets inside.

“She was out quicker. It was me that took the most because I kept on running back in for the cats and the kittens. I tried, but the kittens were still in there, but they’re okay.”

He said they called 911 and paramedics arrived.

“And I think they probably thought there was something else because from the way they were questioning, I’m sure they thought there was some sort of drug deal,” he said.

“So, when we came down here, we met an officer at the end there, and the first thing he asked us was, ‘where are you guys, where were you born?’ And I said to him, ‘it doesn’t really matter where we’re born. We just want to know info,” said Richard.

Richard said she heard officials on scene assumed it was a meth lab. East Millinocket Police released a post saying there was a hazmat situation, and other officials called to the scene said they evacuated five homes.

Richard said they were at a nearby hotel when their landlord told them it was determined to be bear mace.

“It was in a hiking bag. My mother hikes, so I’m guessing that’s what happened, and the bag probably got picked up and tossed or something and without knowing that there’s bear mace in there,” said Valasquez.

Richard said she’s relieved everyone is okay but feels disappointed by how things were handled.

“We were told that they thought it was a meth lab. That was the first thing off their head, and that was kind of disappointing to me because you just don’t judge a book by its cover. Especially, we’re just very, very hard working people. So it’s just very disappointed with the way that that part went,” she said.

She said her other nephew who was there is 26-years-old and autistic.

“He’s autistic. That was the other thing. He’s Mexican, he’s got long brown hair. He had dark skin or whatever, and when he gets attacked, he shuts down. So, the first thing was he’s not talking to us. He’s not answering our questions, and they just judged him,” she said.

Paul Haines lives nearby and was evacuated.

“Quite the excitement for this street.”

He said he knows his neighbors very well.

“They’re outstanding. The best neighbors I have ever had here. 18 years I’ve been here,” Haines said, also saying, “I feel real, real bad that this has taken place. But yeah, as far as neighbors, couldn’t have a better group of people.”

“Thank God it was only that and it was nothing, you know, worse. We can all move on, but it’s going to take us more, I think, to move on from how it was handled. I think they should be more educated in the world of autistic world. My biggest heartbroken thing is the way they were because we were told that’s the reason why all these other towns were brought in because he wasn’t answering questions the way that he appeared. So, I think the education on autism and how to judge person not assume, judge a book’s cover. That’s all I ask,” said Richard.

We spoke with Millinocket Fire Chief and EMA Director Jonathan Cote Wednesday afternoon.

He told us they did not believe it was drug related and said they have to ask a long list of questions while working to determine what chemicals and materials may be involved for everyone’s safety.

