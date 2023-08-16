Maine Hire-A-Vet Campaign kickoffs Thursday in Augusta
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The kickoff for the 2023 Hire-A-Vet Campaign is taking place in Augusta Thursday.
The event runs from 10:30 a.m., to 3 p.m., at the Augusta Civic Center and will include a career fair, a resume writing workshop, and free haircuts for veterans on-site.
The career fair is open to everyone.
There will be about 100 employers there.
For more information on the event, visit the Maine Hire-A-Vet Campaign Facebook page.
