Maine Hire-A-Vet Campaign kickoffs Thursday in Augusta

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The kickoff for the 2023 Hire-A-Vet Campaign is taking place in Augusta Thursday.

The event runs from 10:30 a.m., to 3 p.m., at the Augusta Civic Center and will include a career fair, a resume writing workshop, and free haircuts for veterans on-site.

The career fair is open to everyone.

There will be about 100 employers there.

For more information on the event, visit the Maine Hire-A-Vet Campaign Facebook page.

