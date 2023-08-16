Maine attempts to break the record of the largest Elvis impersonators gathering

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A large crowd of Elvis impersonators gathered at the civic center with hopes to break the world’s guinness record.

“Tonight was a wonderful event, there were all kinds of things going on, they had Hors d’oeuvres for us, they had a cash bar,” Michele carey, one of the impersonators said.

It is not only the 50th anniversary of the civic center. It is also the anniversary of Elvis’s live performance at the center 50 years ago.

“Well, it was before my time, so this is kind of the closest i can get and i was not about to miss the opportunity to at least attempt to break the Guinness record,” Carey said.

Margaret Noel, the director of the center, says they needed at least 896 people to break the record.

“even though we didn’t bother to do the whole recording and all the documentation for guinness because we knew we didn’t have the number, everybody was just really excited to be here and to participate,” Noel said.

More than making history, Gerard Lapierre says the event was meaningful as he recalls being at Elvis’s performance at the center in 1977.

“Well one of the big things I remember is coming here on Monday evening at 6 o clock and spending 24 hours waiting to get a ticket and i was the 11th person to get a ticket,” Lapierre said.

While the record remains the same after the event, Noel says it was an event for the books.

“We didn’t hit 896 people but the people that were here had a great time and they all want me to do it again, so we will see... i told them to promise me they all have to bring 4 or 5 people with them if we are going to try to break the record. We got to really get in there,” Noel said.

It was great, it was great seeing Elvis impersonators there to honor this famous king, They don’t call him the king of Rock n Roll for nothing,” Joshua Ellis, an elvis impersonator at the event said.

