MacKenzie’s Miles for Miracles returns August 19th

MacKenzie Schors (right) raised nearly $5,000 as part of "Miles for Miracles".(Wendy Schors)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - One Machias High School student is continuing her mission of giving back to the people who saved her life.

17-year-old MacKenzie Schors was born 12 weeks premature in 2005.

When she was 10 years old, she started giving back to the NICU that she spent 100 days in as an infant as well as the Children’s Miracle Network.

Putting on multiple events through the years, she’s raised $14,000 with the goal of raising $20,000.

MacKenzie says she’s trying to give back to the people who saved her life and to families who are going through struggles her family felt firsthand.

“There is really no way to express my gratefulness towards the hospital that I was in that I was born at for all of like the hard work and dedication they put into helping me survive,” said Schors.

At 10am on August 19th, she’ll be hosting the 4th annual MacKenzie’s Miles for Miracles.

It’s a 10-mile bike ride on the Sunrise Trail.

To learn more about future events you can check out their Facebook page.

