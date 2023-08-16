Local fire department receive grant to upgrade communications system

ST ALBANS, Maine (WABI) - Volunteer fire departments like the one in St Albans receive no state or federal funding.

Still, the community depends on their services during emergency situations.

“When there is a call for service, and someone needs the department to respond, we have members of the fire department who respond from their home, and they may go to a fire station to pick up a fire truck, and others may go directly to the scene,” Doughty said.

Andrew Doughty is one of the firefighters at the department.

He says they recently received a $40,000 grant from the Steven and Tabitha King Foundation that enabled them to improve their communications system.

“That included new portable radios, new mobile radios, and a new repeater unit which is the heart of our communication system,” Doughty said.

He says the old repeater unit had been in place for the past 20 years and desperately needed to be replaced.

“If that system breaks down, or turns off, we can’t communicate or we cant respond to calls for service, so having a new repeater unit is huge,” Doughty said.

Same with the radios. He says the old ones were not efficient.

“The radios that we had previously really weren’t designed for firefighting. They were bought with limited budget, without grant funding, so they really weren’t designed for firefighters with big knobby gloves and masks and all of our equipment that we use to keep us safe in a fire,” Doughty said.

The department responds to about 200 calls a year. Doughty says the calls vary each week.

“Some weeks, there may not be any calls, some weeks there may be 14 calls. There may be 2 or 3 a day, but even though we are a smaller town, a lot of our calls are to go to other towns,” he said.

Doughty says the department is grateful for the upgrade, which otherwise would have taken them years to raise the funds.

“We hope this to be the first of many. As a small town, we have a lot of our equipment that needs to be upgraded and replaced, and that is something that we are working on, is utilizing grant funding to help make us better, serve to respond to all hazards that we may face in the community, and help anyone that we need to help,” he said.

