Levant Fire hosts annual Spark Pug Academy

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - The Levant Fire Department may have to wait a few years to see if some of their newest trainees join their crew.

That’s because they just wrapped up their Spark Pug Academy with some local 4th graders.

After working with the school all year long, a select few students were invited to spend three days at the station.

They got to experience life as a firefighter, being put through different training activities like CPR and first aid.

They even got to go through a smokehouse that was made possible by donations from Hammond Lumber.

Even if these kids never become first responders, they’re learning valuable skills.

Levant Fire says it’s a fun way to serve their community.

“We actually enjoy it more than the kids. I think it is a chance that we go and run a lot of medical calls, fire calls, but a chance to just kind of unwind and show off our skills and what we do on a daily basis to them. We have a lot of fun planning. It’s a lot of work to put it all together, and we can’t do it without the support of all the membership daily being involved in it,” said Chief Strout.

This is the 7th year Levant Fire has put on the academy.

The acronym pug stands for Plan, Understand and Get out.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.