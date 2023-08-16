Hotels in Lewiston and Freeport to house asylum seekers following Expo closure

By WMTW
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Wednesday is the deadline for asylum seekers to leave the Portland Expo.

City officials in Portland confirmed on Tuesday that a hotel in Lewiston will house asylum seekers following the closure of the shelter.

The news follows confirmation from the city at Monday’s City Council meeting that the other hotel for migrants to be sent to is in Freeport.

More than 190 people from over 60 families currently live in the Expo, which has been used as an asylum-seeker shelter since April.

Housing leaders in Portland say that while progress has been made in finding more permanent solutions for migrants, their wait for work permits has eliminated their ability to find housing and pay rent on their own, forcing community groups to step in.

“Once they come in, they should be allowed to work so that states and local municipalities like Portland aren’t left to take care of everybody,” said Victoria Morales of the Quality Housing Coalition. “Once our clientele begin working, they work very hard. They work on their professional track, they work on their educational track, their English skills, and they can afford the rent. And so their inability to work is also a huge part of why this crisis continues.”

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King have sponsored a bill that would lower the mandatory waiting period for a work permit to 30 days.

