Former TV Station employee pleads not guilty to theft charges

By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Bangor TV station employee accused of stealing more than $200,000 from the station appeared in a Bangor courtroom this morning.

53-year-old Melissa Moran pleaded not guilty to felony theft.

According to the district attorney’s office, Moran, the former accounts manager for WVII/WFVX, stole the money over a period of two years.

They say a local credit union flagged suspicious activity, and Moran told them she was depositing checks in her account because the station account was hacked.

Police say Moran did admit to the theft.

During their investigation they say they found Moran made 80-thousand dollars worth of payments to Apple, which Moran said was for a Bingo game she played.

Authorities say more than $100,000 was used for things such as cosmetics, eating out, and tanning.

The station told authorities Moran had also stolen $30,000 in cash from vendor payments.

Moran is due back in court in November.

If convicted, she faces up to ten years in prison.

