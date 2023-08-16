Farmington police investigating after area businesses burglarized

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Farmington police are looking for your help finding whoever may be responsible for burglarizing area businesses.

Police say around eight Monday morning they got a call of a burglary and theft at a business on Front Street.

When officers got there they determined that forced entry was used to gain access to the business.

They say that an undisclosed amount of money was stolen during the overnight hours.

We’re told during that investigation, police say at least two other Front Street businesses had been burglarized as well where an unknown amount of cash was taken.

Officials also say a fourth business sustained minor damage after someone failed to gain entry.

If you have any information, we’re asked to call Farmington police at 778-6311.

