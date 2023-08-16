East Millinocket Police investigates Hazmat incident

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area
MGN PHOTO
MGN PHOTO(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - Colony Place in Millinocket is currently closed due to a hazmat incident.

That’s according to the East Millinocket police department’s facebook page.

TV5 called the department to get a closer look at what’s going on however further details weren’t disclosed at this time.

They’re asking people to avoid the area.

We’ll continue to update the story as more is discovered.

