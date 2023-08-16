Bangor man facing drug charges after leading police on foot chase

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man was arrested after police say he led them on a foot chase through a park in Brewer.

Around 12:15 Wednesday morning, a police officer saw a man, who has now been identified as 47-year-old Lawrence Cyr, laying in the bushes at the waterfront park.

Police say Cyr got up and ran when the officer identified himself which resulted in the chase.

By the time police caught him, they say items that appeared to be illegal drugs had fallen out of his pocket.

They searched Cyr and say they found two containers with suspected fentanyl and two balloons with over one hundred methadone pills.

Cyr was arrested and charged with unlawful trafficking of drugs and refusing to submit to arrest, and is being held at Penobscot County Jail.

