2023 Penobscot County Fire Academy is underway for inspiring first responders

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - 29 students from Penobscot County are working hard to become first responders in their local communities.

The Penobscot County Fire Academy is underway in Hermon.

This is where inspired students test their efforts in hands-on training to increase their knowledge about responding to emergencies.

The director of the program said many of them are already leaving their mark in local fire departments, and this training will help them reach new heights.

“Once they’ve completed this program, they will be pro-board certified firefighters after their state written and state practical testing,” said Chad Bean, director of the Penobscot Fire Academy.

“Many of these folks are already working full time in communities surrounding the Bangor area, so this is just taking their training to another level and getting everybody on the same page so when the time comes and we’re all working together, everybody is doing the same thing.”

Students worked at a fire structure donated to the academy.

They practiced ladder rescues, going to the roof, search and rescue, and more.

Many firefighter instructors across the county joined in on the efforts, and the state fire training institute provided props for students to conduct real-life scenarios.

