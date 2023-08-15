Brewer man in custody after Bangor fire

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer man was arrested after authorities say he started a fire in a garage in Bangor Tuesday morning.

66-year-old John Toolin has been charged with arson.

Police say when they arrived around 6 a.m., they found Toolin in the yard of the home.

Bangor Police say a Pearl Street resident reported the fire.

The Bangor Fire Department quickly put it out.

There’s no estimate on the damage to the garage.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

