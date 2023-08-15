Brewer man in custody after Bangor fire

66-year-old John Toolin of Brewer was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly setting fire to...
66-year-old John Toolin of Brewer was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly setting fire to a garage on Pearl St(Bangor Police Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer man was arrested after authorities say he started a fire in a garage in Bangor Tuesday morning.

66-year-old John Toolin has been charged with arson.

Police say when they arrived around 6 a.m., they found Toolin in the yard of the home.

Bangor Police say a Pearl Street resident reported the fire.

The Bangor Fire Department quickly put it out.

There’s no estimate on the damage to the garage.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant
UPDATE: Police identify person involved in Brooklin standoff Monday

Latest News

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Man found deceased in Bucksport, police investigating
Stonewall Kitchen is recalling some of their Peanut Butter Maltballs due to undeclared allergens.
Maine company recalls Peanut Butter Maltballs
Vermont hunter education courses are being held in August and September.
Maine Antlerless Deer Permit Lottery results for 2023
First Amendment lawyers say this group’s rally although offensive to many is protected under...
State and local leaders respond to neo-Nazi rally in Augusta on Saturday