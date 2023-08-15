UPDATE: Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Officials have identified the man found dead in Bucksport Tuesday morning.

The man has been identified as 52-year-old James Snyder of Bucksport

Police received a call just before 4 a.m. and found Snyder unresponsive on Hinks Street.

We’re told life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

The incident is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Bucksport Public Safety at 469-7951.

