Super Bowl champ Joe Andruzzi tours Maine, continues helping families fighting cancer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former New England Patriots lineman and three time Super Bowl champion Joe Andruzzi visited the area Tuesday to celebrate the 15th year of his organization that’s all about helping cancer patients and their families.

Andruzzi was still playing football until cancer derailed his career.

He says he fought hard and was able to make a full recovery.

That battle inspired him and his wife to start the Joe Andruzzi Foundation.

Now, he’s able to do things like sign autographs and let people try on his rings, like he did Tuesday afternoon between stops to visit with local patients.

The foundation offers New England families financial support as they go through what the Andruzzis did years ago.

“If you take my Super Bowl rings and parlay that with my survivorship ring, which is me and invisible, haha, but being able to do that and pay it forward in so many ways,” explained Andruzzi. “In 15 years, we’ve donated over $10 million to patients and families, and we’ve helped over 40,000 patients and families all throughout New England, all six states. We’re striving to do more, and cancer is still here with us. It was here before COVID, during COVID, and still here afterwards, and, you know, we’re here to help out and help those families in need.”

They’ve given $1.2M to families here in Maine.

To learn more, you can visit JoeAndruzziFoundation.org.

