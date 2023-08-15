Scattered Sprinkles Out and About

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Plenty of cloud cover visiting us today, thanks to an area of low pressure tracking our way and eventually through the Gulf of Maine. That low is responsible for the showers sliding through the area; the steadiest shower activity has been showing-up in southern and coastal counties.

In the wake of that low, an upper level disturbance will be with us Wednesday, which means cloud cover will stick around. It doesn’t appear there will be much in the way of raindrops tomorrow, but some scattered showers can’t be ruled out. By Thursday, high pressure will produce a brighter sky with some sunshine expected, with another disturbance bringing clouds, some showers and the possibility of a thundershower to our region on Friday.

Great news for the weekend: High pressure will take control of the weather pattern, so expect plenty of sunshine Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures ranging in the 70s.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE; EXPECT LOWS AROUND 60 WITH A LIGHT WIND.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWER POSSIBLE BUT MOST OF THE DAY WILL BE DRY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 70S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, UPPER 70S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SHOWERS & THUNDERSHOWERS POSSIBLE; HIGHS INTO THE 70S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, MID 70S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, NEAR 80.

