Run a nonprofit in Maine? You may have unclaimed property.

The Office of the Maine Treasurer is looking for thousands of people with unclaimed property in Maine.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Office of the State Treasurer and the Maine Association of Nonprofits are reminding nonprofits about unclaimed property.

In honor of National Nonprofit Day Thursday, state officials recently scanned its accounts and found nonprofit organizations may have unclaimed property representing more than $30,000.

The state currently holds around $310 million of unclaimed property that belongs to Maine citizens and organizations.

This includes money and other financial assets considered lost or abandoned when an owner cannot be located after a time of inactivity.

To see if you or your organization has unclaimed property, go to maineunclaimedproperty.gov.

