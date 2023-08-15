Rain Stays Mostly South Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure is forecast to move across Southern New England this morning then into the Gulf of Maine this afternoon. This will bring us some clouds and the chance for some showers today. High pressure to our north, moving through Quebec will help to keep the bulk of the storm’s precipitation to our south and offshore, focusing the best chance of showers today over southern and coastal parts of the state. Areas away from the coast will have a chance for a few isolated showers otherwise most areas will see a dry day. Coastal areas will have a better chance to see some scattered showers throughout the day. Temperatures today will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s for highs. We’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows dropping to the mid-50s to low 60s.

An upper-level disturbance will cross the area Wednesday. This will give us a mostly cloudy day with a chance for some scattered showers later in the afternoon and through the evening hours. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s. High pressure will bring nicer weather back to the area Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 70s to near 80°. Showers and thunderstorms return to our forecast for Friday as a cold front moves into the area. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to low 70s for highs. Drier and brighter weather is expected as we head into the weekend. A few showers will be possible across the north Saturday otherwise expect a dry day for most locales with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, brightest north. Isolated showers possible inland, scattered showers possible along the coast. Highs between 68°-76°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows between 56°-62°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs between 67°-76°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs mainly in the 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Showers likely. A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Less humid. A few showers possible across the north. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

