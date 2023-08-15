Orono movie theater celebrates grand opening with fundraiser

Black Bear Cinemas gives back to Make A Wish Foundation on dollar movie day.(wabi)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday is a special day for the new owners of an Orono movie theater.

They’re celebrating their grand opening by giving back to the community.

We stopped by Black Bear Cinemas on Stillwater Avenue for the festivities.

Co-owners and lifelong friends Charles Moody and Zach Hussey tell us this is a dream come true for them.

Tuesday, movie tickets are a dollar and all of the proceeds go to Make A Wish Foundation.

“A big part of our mission here at Black Bear Cinemas is to give back to the community and so we decided you know with the dollar we might as well donate that dollar from all movie ticket sales to Make A Wish and then do side fundraisers throughout the day for all our showtimes with the hopes of raising enough for a wish. That’s the end goal. Really be a part of the community like this,” says Moody.

For more info and showtimes you can head to their Facebook page and at blackbearcinemas.com.

