More than a dozen cars crash during heavy downpours on I-295 in Freeport

By WMTW
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Maine - Heavy rain caused multiple crashes along interstate 295 in Freeport Sunday afternoon.

Police say in area of mile marker 22 five crashes involving 14 vehicles took place along a half mile of the interstate.

Police say one party was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Most cars were able to drive away with only five vehicles, including a small boat and trailer, needing to be towed.

Authorities believe Sunday’s downpours, along with traffic played a part in the crashes.

