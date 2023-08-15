More than a dozen cars crash during heavy downpours on I-295 in Freeport
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Maine - Heavy rain caused multiple crashes along interstate 295 in Freeport Sunday afternoon.
Police say in area of mile marker 22 five crashes involving 14 vehicles took place along a half mile of the interstate.
Police say one party was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.
Most cars were able to drive away with only five vehicles, including a small boat and trailer, needing to be towed.
Authorities believe Sunday’s downpours, along with traffic played a part in the crashes.
